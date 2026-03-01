Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000. Cytokinetics comprises 2.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,122,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $18,328,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $13,216,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,294,000 after purchasing an additional 384,469 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1,639.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,745 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.54. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $134,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,924.48. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,846.16. The trade was a 38.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,385 shares of company stock worth $9,817,158. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cytokinetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Cytokinetics this week:

Leerink Partners raised its price target from $83 to $84 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued institutional confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright continues to rate CYTK a “Buy” with a $136 price target — an aggressive upside relative to current levels, which supports longer-term investor optimism despite near-term volatility. HC Wainwright coverage

Investor commentary pieces remain bullish (e.g., recent “Why Cytokinetics is a Buy” article), which can help sustain retail interest and buying momentum over time. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for late February shows anomalous/zero values (0 shares, 0.0 days-to-cover) — likely a data/reporting issue, so it provides no clear signal about directional pressure.

Reported short-interest data for late February shows anomalous/zero values (0 shares, 0.0 days-to-cover) — likely a data/reporting issue, so it provides no clear signal about directional pressure. Negative Sentiment: Shares moved down after the company’s recent quarterly report missed EPS expectations and triggered a negative market reaction; coverage noted a sharp intraday decline following the results. Weak earnings coverage

Shares moved down after the company’s recent quarterly report missed EPS expectations and triggered a negative market reaction; coverage noted a sharp intraday decline following the results. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut EPS forecasts across FY2026–FY2028 and several quarters (Q1–Q4 2026), materially lowering near‑term profitability expectations even as it held a buy rating — a factor pressuring valuation multiples today. HC Wainwright estimate changes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

