Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 158.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Coupang has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth — Coupang reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (~11%) and $8.84B in Q4 sales, showing demand remains intact even as profits came under pressure. MarketBeat Q4 summary

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

