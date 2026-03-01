MetFi Trading 13% Lower This Week (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One MetFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $24.78 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetFi

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,181,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,181,517.03038969 with 281,941,328.43865654 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.02894206 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $30,250.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

