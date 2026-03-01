Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $85.03 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $392.74 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.56 and its 200-day moving average is $483.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $540.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

