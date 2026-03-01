Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,752 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,916,000 after acquiring an additional 411,172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after buying an additional 177,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,498,000 after buying an additional 120,069 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.