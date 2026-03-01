Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 290,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,792,000 after buying an additional 585,414 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

