Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 6.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $42,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Landing Point Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Allianz SE raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,186,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,905,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,512,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Shares of IAU stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

