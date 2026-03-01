Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 6.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $42,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Landing Point Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Allianz SE raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,186,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,905,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,512,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sprott’s Paul Wong argues a structural shift toward a new global monetary reserve system (“Bretton Woods III”), positioning gold as a core reserve asset — a narrative that supports long‑term demand for gold and gold ETFs like IAU. ‘As the world breaks up, you’re going to need a monetary reserve system’ – Sprott’s Paul Wong on why Bretton Woods III is inevitable and gold stands alone
- Positive Sentiment: Kitco reports gold has rebounded above the $5,200 area and finished February at fresh records — immediate price momentum that typically lifts IAU flows and sentiment. Gold prices push back above $5,200; sees solid rebound in February to end month with another record
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple FXEmpire forecasts highlight sustained bullish momentum, with technicians pushing targets materially higher (one note saying a prior $8,000 target may have been conservative) — reinforces investor conviction in continued upside for gold and IAU. Gold Price Forecast – Our $8,000 Target Was Likely Too Conservative
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and strategists (including Bank of America coverage) say gold’s bull market remains mid‑cycle with paths to much higher levels (e.g., $6,000+), supporting allocation to gold ETFs if risk‑off drivers persist. Despite consolidating below $5,200, gold still has a path to $6,000, says Bank of America
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical notes and market commentary show gold trading in tight ranges at times (consolidation around recent highs) — suggests short‑term chop even while trend stays constructive. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Tight Range
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader media coverage (e.g., WSJ features) increases visibility for gold but doesn’t directly alter supply/demand — can support flows through investor attention. Warren Buffett and the Giant Gold Cube
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports note profit‑taking and short‑term pressure (silver leading some pullbacks), and hawkish Fed risks or a stronger USD could cap upside — these are the main near‑term risks for IAU if risk sentiment flips. Profit-taking price pressure on gold, silver
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
