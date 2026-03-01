Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.6%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $210.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

