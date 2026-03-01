Maplebear Inc. $CART Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 3,456.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CART. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $43,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 2,288.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Maplebear by 48.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CART. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maplebear from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $222,161.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 404,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,337.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

