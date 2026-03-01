Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in February

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,819,287 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 29th total of 1,245,096 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mapfre

Mapfre Stock Performance

About Mapfre

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $4.12 on Friday. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

(Get Free Report)

Mapfre, SA is a global insurance group headquartered in Majadahonda, Spain. Founded in 1933 as a mutual insurance company for agricultural producers, Mapfre has grown into one of the leading insurers in Latin America and Europe. The company’s core activities encompass life and non-life insurance, covering property and casualty, auto, health, and personal accident lines. It also provides investment management and pension products, offering a full suite of services for both individual and corporate clients.

Through its operating subsidiaries and joint ventures, Mapfre maintains a presence in more than 40 countries across Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.