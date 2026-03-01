MAI Capital Management Purchases 31,194 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Rayonier by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 138.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.71 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 97.94% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc (NYSE: RYN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company’s core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier’s timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

