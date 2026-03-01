MAI Capital Management Acquires 24,670 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 307.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 204.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IAUM opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.27.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

