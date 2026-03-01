M3F Inc. Purchases 31,000 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Aercap makes up approximately 7.1% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Aercap worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 25.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,243,000 after purchasing an additional 575,320 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aercap by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,093,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,337,000 after buying an additional 543,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aercap in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aercap by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,361,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after buying an additional 390,475 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,192,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,476,000 after buying an additional 336,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $149.23 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Aercap Increases Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aercap in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

