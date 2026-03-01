Lynn Haaland Sells 15,533 Shares of CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lynn Haaland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 3.2%

YOU opened at $48.62 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.21.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after buying an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 6,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 909,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 805,795 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.