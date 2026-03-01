Lynn Haaland Sells 15,533 Shares of CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lynn Haaland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 12th, Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00.
CLEAR Secure Stock Up 3.2%
YOU opened at $48.62 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.21.
CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after buying an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 6,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 909,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 805,795 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLEAR Secure News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings materially beat expectations — reported EPS far exceeded the consensus ($1.70 vs $0.31) and revenue topped estimates, showing revenue growth versus last year; this earnings beat is the primary near‑term catalyst lifting the stock. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory raised its price target to $55 and kept an “outperform” rating — a bullish analyst action that signals meaningful upside vs. the prior target and supports continued investor interest. Telsey Raises PT to $55
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its target to $51 (maintaining a “hold”), upgrading its view vs. the prior target; this provides incremental support for the share price near current levels. Stifel PT Raised to $51
- Positive Sentiment: Company reached a new 12‑month high after announcing a dividend, which often draws fresh buyer interest and contributed to today’s momentum. Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $47 and kept an “overweight” rating — a positive rating but the new target is slightly below the current market level, making this a mixed signal for near‑term upside. JPMorgan Raises PT to $47
- Neutral Sentiment: Major financial news outlets published summaries explaining why YOU is trading up (coverage aggregates the earnings beat, analyst moves and dividend), helpful for broader investor context but not new fundamentals. Why YOU Is Trading Up Today
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $33 but maintained an “underweight” rating — the low target and continued negative view are downside pressure points and illustrate divergent analyst opinions that could cap upside. Wells Fargo Raises PT to $33 (Underweight)
Analyst Ratings Changes
YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.
CLEAR Secure Company Profile
CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.
Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.
