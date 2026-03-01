Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUCD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Shares of LUCD opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,030,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $2,990,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $2,525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 420.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,194 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.