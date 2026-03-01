Lindsey Cooksen Sells 435 Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Lindsey Cooksen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.72, for a total transaction of $100,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,172.40. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $235.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.14 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. Targa Resources had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 65.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

