Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.48. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 21,431 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group is a London‑headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long‑term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de‑risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

