Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.03 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,515,052 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 2.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,934,580,000 after buying an additional 1,154,783 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 675,768 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 64.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,726,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,765,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2%

DUK opened at $130.79 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nuclear/ratings lift: analysts and commentators are highlighting gains in Duke's nuclear positioning and a positive reframing of its nuclear strategy, which supports capacity reliability and long‑term earnings visibility.

Nuclear/ratings lift: analysts and commentators are highlighting gains in Duke's nuclear positioning and a positive reframing of its nuclear strategy, which supports capacity reliability and long‑term earnings visibility.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $139 (maintained Equal Weight), signalling modest analyst upside that can prompt buying.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $139 (maintained Equal Weight), signalling modest analyst upside that can prompt buying.

Policy/revenue angle: Duke's CEO publicly backed the administration's push to make data centers "pay their fair share," which could translate into higher utility revenues from large AI/data workloads over time.

Policy/revenue angle: Duke's CEO publicly backed the administration's push to make data centers "pay their fair share," which could translate into higher utility revenues from large AI/data workloads over time.

Clean‑energy rollout: company expansion of solar, battery storage, microgrids and virtual power‑plant incentives supports future growth, resilience and regulatory goodwill.

Clean‑energy rollout: company expansion of solar, battery storage, microgrids and virtual power‑plant incentives supports future growth, resilience and regulatory goodwill.

Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance context: Duke has slightly underperformed peers recently, but analysts remain moderately optimistic — useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst.

Relative performance context: Duke has slightly underperformed peers recently, but analysts remain moderately optimistic — useful context for positioning but not an immediate catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in dividend/utility stock roundups raises investor interest (income appeal) but is not an immediate earnings driver.

Inclusion in dividend/utility stock roundups raises investor interest (income appeal) but is not an immediate earnings driver.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: filings show senior executives (including SVP Regis T. Repko) sold shares recently; recurring insider reductions can spook investors even if sales are small.

Insider selling: filings show senior executives (including SVP Regis T. Repko) sold shares recently; recurring insider reductions can spook investors even if sales are small.

Negative Sentiment: Customer/billing issues: Greater Cincinnati customers reported unexpectedly higher bills tied to a recent billing issue (and a $14M error reported elsewhere), raising near‑term regulatory and reputational risk.

Customer/billing issues: Greater Cincinnati customers reported unexpectedly higher bills tied to a recent billing issue (and a $14M error reported elsewhere), raising near‑term regulatory and reputational risk.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/cost‑recovery change: Duke will replace a 'gas cost recovery' charge with a 'standard service offer' in at least one territory — could change how fuel costs are passed through and affect short‑term cash flows.

Regulatory/cost‑recovery change: Duke will replace a 'gas cost recovery' charge with a 'standard service offer' in at least one territory — could change how fuel costs are passed through and affect short‑term cash flows.

Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest: short interest has increased meaningfully in February, which raises downside pressure and potential volatility around upcoming catalysts.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

