Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,808,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

