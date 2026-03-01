LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM is Monashee Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. LATAM Airlines Group comprises 3.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after buying an additional 755,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,308,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 281,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 237,363 shares during the period.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTM. Zacks Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price target on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

