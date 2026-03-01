Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 59,936 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,862,000 after acquiring an additional 719,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,159,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,334,000 after acquiring an additional 460,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,018,000 after purchasing an additional 309,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Home by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,319,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,880,000 after buying an additional 514,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore set a $31.00 price target on Invitation Home in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

