Laqira Protocol (LQR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $1.98 million and $358.23 thousand worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,623,954 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Laqira Protocol is blog.laqira.io. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqirapay.com. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields. Telegram, Discord, Reddit, Github, Medium, LinkedIn, YoutubeWhitepaper”

