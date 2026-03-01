Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 3,291 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $200,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 109,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $299.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

