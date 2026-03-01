Konnect Trading Down 31.7% This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Konnect has a total market cap of $16.71 million and $217.85 thousand worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,166,666,705 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy. KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking. Telegram, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

