Kiersten Zaza Botelho Purchases 1,300 Shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) insider Kiersten Zaza Botelho bought 1,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $18,473.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 93,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,304.56. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $133.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.43%.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CEO Scott Bluestein, CFO Seth Meyer and several directors) bought stock this week — collectively over ~46,000 shares — signaling management confidence at current levels. See the CEO’s SEC filing for details. CEO SEC Filing

Multiple insiders (CEO Scott Bluestein, CFO Seth Meyer and several directors) bought stock this week — collectively over ~46,000 shares — signaling management confidence at current levels. See the CEO’s SEC filing for details. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have modestly lowered fair-value estimates and price targets (examples: consolidated fair value trimmed from ~$21.22 to ~$20.31; several firms trimmed targets and ratings), a recalibration rather than a wholesale downgrade of the thesis. Analyst Note

Analysts have modestly lowered fair-value estimates and price targets (examples: consolidated fair value trimmed from ~$21.22 to ~$20.31; several firms trimmed targets and ratings), a recalibration rather than a wholesale downgrade of the thesis. Negative Sentiment: Unusual bearish options flow — investors bought ~28,062 put contracts (a >1,200% jump vs typical daily put volume) — a strong short-term bearish signal that can amplify downward pressure.

Unusual bearish options flow — investors bought ~28,062 put contracts (a >1,200% jump vs typical daily put volume) — a strong short-term bearish signal that can amplify downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Hercules cut its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized $0.28), reducing income appeal for yield‑seeking investors and increasing concern about payout sustainability (payout ratio ~87%). See company data and dividend details. MarketBeat HTGC

Hercules cut its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized $0.28), reducing income appeal for yield‑seeking investors and increasing concern about payout sustainability (payout ratio ~87%). See company data and dividend details. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts (Wells Fargo, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Piper Sandler and others) have pressured sentiment and likely contributed to selling. Analyst Coverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 target price on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

