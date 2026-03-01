Karoon Energy Ltd (KAR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on March 30th

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Karoon Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
