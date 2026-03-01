Karoon Energy Ltd (KAR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on March 30th

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Karoon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

Karoon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018. Karoon Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Southbank, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.