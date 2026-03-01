Kadena (KDA) Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kadena (KDA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $37.71 thousand worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,926.09 or 1.00537697 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Kadena Profile
Kadena’s genesis date was January 15th, 2020. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,586,083 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is www.kadena.io/perspectives. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.
Buying and Selling Kadena
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.
