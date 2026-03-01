K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 184422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

K2 Gold Trading Up 2.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.53 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About K2 Gold

(Get Free Report)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016. K2 Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.