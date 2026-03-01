JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,360 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. $AN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of AutoNation worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2,477.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Evercore lifted their price target on AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.11.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE AN opened at $194.83 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $210.83. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.