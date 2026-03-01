JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Webster Financial worth $30,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

