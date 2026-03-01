JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.22% of John Wiley & Sons worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.53%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

Featured Articles

