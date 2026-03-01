JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $31.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,021.9% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

