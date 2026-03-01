JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.15 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.71% of Avnet worth $30,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $51,495,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,721 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,941,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 47.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 739,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Avnet from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.33.

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

