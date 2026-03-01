JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $28.09 Million Stake in Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.06% of Natural Resource Partners worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRP. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 144.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NRP opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Natural Resource Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.60.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.71 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 64.78%.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Natural Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

Featured Stories

