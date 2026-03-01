JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.59 Million Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Scholar Rock worth $26,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $41,628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 264,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 9,035 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $420,398.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,618.11. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $445,757.40. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,088.85. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 344,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.