JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 65,883 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 479,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 470,955 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,314,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,562.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

