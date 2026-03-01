JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 626,475 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 1,081.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $28,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,640.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.3%

KWEB opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

