JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 27,474 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.89% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 63,590 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

