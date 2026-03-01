JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 728,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of Aura Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a large cash dividend of US$0.66 per common share (≈US$55.12M total), implying a trailing dividend yield of ~6.2% and signaling strong free cash flow and shareholder returns policy adherence. Dividend Release

Board approved a large cash dividend of US$0.66 per common share (≈US$55.12M total), implying a trailing dividend yield of ~6.2% and signaling strong free cash flow and shareholder returns policy adherence. Positive Sentiment: Signed agreement to relocate a federal road at the Borborema mine, which management says unlocks an additional ~670 Koz of gold in mineral reserves (bringing Borborema to ~1.5 Moz). This materially increases reserve base and long‑term production potential. Borborema Road Agreement

Signed agreement to relocate a federal road at the Borborema mine, which management says unlocks an additional ~670 Koz of gold in mineral reserves (bringing Borborema to ~1.5 Moz). This materially increases reserve base and long‑term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew ~29.8% year-over-year for Q4/FY‑2025 and the company reported a strong return on equity (76.14%), suggesting operational leverage despite some profitability metrics. (See full financial results.) Financial Results

Revenue grew ~29.8% year-over-year for Q4/FY‑2025 and the company reported a strong return on equity (76.14%), suggesting operational leverage despite some profitability metrics. (See full financial results.) Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on AUGO — initiation can increase visibility and trading volume; the directional impact depends on the published rating and price target in the new coverage. JPMorgan Initiates Coverage

JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on AUGO — initiation can increase visibility and trading volume; the directional impact depends on the published rating and price target in the new coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports for February show anomalous data (reported totals of 0 shares and NaN increases). The filings appear unreliable or immaterial given the reported average volume; treat these items cautiously until corrected filings are posted.

Short-interest reports for February show anomalous data (reported totals of 0 shares and NaN increases). The filings appear unreliable or immaterial given the reported average volume; treat these items cautiously until corrected filings are posted. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus: reported EPS of $1.01 vs. analyst estimate ~$1.67 (a ~$0.66 miss). The miss likely pressured the share price despite revenue growth and the dividend announcement. Earnings Release

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUGO opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.93. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

