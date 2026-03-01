JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 184,769 Shares of First BanCorp. $FBP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 184,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of First BanCorp. worth $31,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 1,695.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 328.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of FBP opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.48%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First BanCorp.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $106,881.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,019 shares in the company, valued at $14,415,739.97. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 34,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $754,437.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,537.07. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.