JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 12,412 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Madison Square Garden worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 28.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Stock Up 3.0%

MSGS opened at $331.28 on Friday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $345.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $403.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $290.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden

In other news, Director Charles P. Dolan sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.26, for a total transaction of $1,840,646.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,488.10. This represents a 92.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers and the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

