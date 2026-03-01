John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,035 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 40,071 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,456,000.

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

About John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

