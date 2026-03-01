Jito Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.93 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Jito token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $116.61 million and $12.93 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 986,523,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,096,554 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 986,523,062.0594348 with 442,096,553.5 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 0.27002378 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 367 active market(s) with $16,431,104.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

