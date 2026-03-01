James Dahl Acquires 2,000 Shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 467,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,804.04. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. AMREP Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. AMREP had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 22.86%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AMREP by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

