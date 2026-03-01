JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $22.15. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 171,012 shares.

JAKK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $246.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company’s Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

