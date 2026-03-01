ITT Inc. $ITT Holdings Trimmed by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in ITT by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $202.23 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $209.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged up near-term quarters: Q2 2026 EPS raised to $1.71 (from $1.70) and Q3 2026 EPS raised to $1.75 (from $1.71). These small increases signal modestly better near-term expectations for some segments. MarketBeat ITT

Zacks nudged up near-term quarters: Q2 2026 EPS raised to $1.71 (from $1.70) and Q3 2026 EPS raised to $1.75 (from $1.71). These small increases signal modestly better near-term expectations for some segments. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a long-term FY2028 EPS projection of $9.11, indicating an expectation of substantial multi-year earnings growth (contrast to current-year consensus of $6.51). This supports a longer-term growth narrative for investors. MarketBeat ITT

Zacks published a long-term FY2028 EPS projection of $9.11, indicating an expectation of substantial multi-year earnings growth (contrast to current-year consensus of $6.51). This supports a longer-term growth narrative for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management investor outreach — ITT presented at the 36th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium; transcript and slideshow were posted (useful for detail on end markets, product mix and margin outlook). These materials typically provide color but rarely move stock materially unless guidance changes. Symposium Transcript Slideshow

Management investor outreach — ITT presented at the 36th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium; transcript and slideshow were posted (useful for detail on end markets, product mix and margin outlook). These materials typically provide color but rarely move stock materially unless guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term quarter estimates: Q4 2026 EPS lowered to $1.89 (from $2.02), Q1 2027 EPS trimmed to $1.85 (from $1.87), and Q3 2027 EPS reduced to $2.11 (from $2.23). These downward revisions to near-term EPS are the primary driver of weaker sentiment and likely explain today’s selling pressure. MarketBeat ITT

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $245.00 target price on ITT in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

