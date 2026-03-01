iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,232 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the January 29th total of 31,644 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $91.91 and a one year high of $120.82.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market. Its components primarily include utilities companies. BlackRock Fund Advisors acts as an investment adviser of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.