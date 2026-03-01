iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.34 and last traded at $97.34. Approximately 8,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 7,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting. IDGT was launched on Jul 10, 2001 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.