iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $26,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 292.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $173.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index includes securities issued by the approximately 200 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

