iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Stock Position Lifted by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $52,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

